James Conner was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Conner's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Conner has season stats of 68 rushes for 364 yards and two TDs, picking up 5.4 yards per attempt. He also has eight catches on 10 targets for 30 yards.

James Conner Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Cardinals this week: Emari Demercado (DNP/toe): 49 Rush Att; 195 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 64 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Conner 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 68 364 2 5.4 10 8 30 0

Conner Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 14 62 0 5 8 0 Week 2 Giants 23 106 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 98 1 2 18 0 Week 4 @49ers 11 52 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Bengals 6 46 0 0 0 0

