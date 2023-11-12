The Phoenix Suns, Grayson Allen included, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Allen had nine points, nine rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 122-119 loss versus the Lakers.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder gave up 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Thunder gave up 46.6 rebounds per contest last year, worst in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were 23rd in the league last season, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Grayson Allen vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 35 18 3 6 2 1 0 11/5/2022 21 19 1 1 5 1 2

