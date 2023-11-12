The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) take the floor at Grand Canyon University Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Northern Arizona (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 15.8% more often than Grand Canyon (14-16-0) last season.

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 75.2 148.9 67.3 142 135.5 Northern Arizona 73.7 148.9 74.7 142 141.8

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Antelopes recorded were just 0.5 more points than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).

When Grand Canyon totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 5-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 14-16-0 21-9-0 Northern Arizona 20-12-0 19-13-0

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Northern Arizona 14-4 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 3-13 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

