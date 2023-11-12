The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) will face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 93rd 75.2 Points Scored 73.7 129th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 30.0 278th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 35th 9.0 3pt Made 8.4 66th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.3 157th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 10.3 36th

