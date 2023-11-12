Sunday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) matching up at Grand Canyon University Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-61 win for heavily favored Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 12.

The matchup has no set line.

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 90, Northern Arizona 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-28.3)

Grand Canyon (-28.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

Offensively, Grand Canyon was the 93rd-ranked team in the nation (75.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 94th (67.3 points conceded per game).

With 33.4 rebounds per game and 29.6 rebounds allowed, the Antelopes were 79th and 85th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Grand Canyon was ranked 221st in the country in assists with 12.5 per game.

Last year, the Antelopes were 35th in the country in 3-point makes (9.0 per game) and 12th-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

Last year, Grand Canyon was 46th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.1 per game) and 55th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.5%).

The Antelopes took 41.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 34.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 58.3% of their shots, with 65.4% of their makes coming from there.

