The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-19.5) 144.5 -10000 +1700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-18.5) 144.5 -4000 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

Grand Canyon put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times in Antelopes games.

Northern Arizona covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

A total of 19 of the Lumberjacks' games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.