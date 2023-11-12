The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) square off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

Last season, the Antelopes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents made.

Grand Canyon went 12-0 when it shot better than 47.2% from the field.

The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lumberjacks ranked 278th.

Last year, the Antelopes averaged only 0.5 more points per game (75.2) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).

Grand Canyon went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Grand Canyon averaged 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in away games (67.5).

In 2022-23, the Antelopes ceded 64.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.

In terms of three-point shooting, Grand Canyon performed better in home games last season, sinking 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule