How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) square off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- Last season, the Antelopes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents made.
- Grand Canyon went 12-0 when it shot better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lumberjacks ranked 278th.
- Last year, the Antelopes averaged only 0.5 more points per game (75.2) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).
- Grand Canyon went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Grand Canyon averaged 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in away games (67.5).
- In 2022-23, the Antelopes ceded 64.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Grand Canyon performed better in home games last season, sinking 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/12/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
