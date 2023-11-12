Geoff Swaim did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Swaim's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Geoff Swaim and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 10, Swaim has three receptions for 30 yards -- 10.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on four occasions.

Keep an eye on Swaim's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Geoff Swaim Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Cardinals have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Michael Wilson (LP/shoulder): 25 Rec; 401 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Swaim 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 3 30 15 0 10.0

Swaim Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 2 22 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 1 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.