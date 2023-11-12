Will Emari Demercado Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Emari Demercado did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 10 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Demercado's stats can be found below.
Demercado has season stats which include 195 rushing yards on 49 carries (4.0 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 12 receptions on 16 targets for 64 yards.
Emari Demercado Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Cardinals have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- James Conner (LP/knee): 68 Rush Att; 364 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 8 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Demercado 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|49
|195
|1
|4.0
|16
|12
|64
|0
Demercado Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|-2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|45
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|2
|11
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|13
|58
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|20
|78
|0
|1
|1
|0
