Emari Demercado did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 10 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Demercado's stats can be found below.

Demercado has season stats which include 195 rushing yards on 49 carries (4.0 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 12 receptions on 16 targets for 64 yards.

Emari Demercado Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Cardinals have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: James Conner (LP/knee): 68 Rush Att; 364 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 8 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Demercado 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 49 195 1 4.0 16 12 64 0

Demercado Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0

