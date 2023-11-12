Cardinals vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-8) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have lost six games in a row.
As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Falcons Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|1.5
|43
|-125
|+105
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals have played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 43 points.
- Arizona has had an average of 42.7 points scored in their games so far this season, 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Cardinals have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog nine times and won one of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 1-8 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
Atlanta Falcons
- Atlanta has had an average of 40.7 points in their games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Falcons have gone 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-3).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 3-3 (50%).
Falcons vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Falcons
|18.4
|21
|21.3
|20
|40.7
|3
|9
|Cardinals
|16.8
|27
|26.7
|28
|42.7
|5
|9
Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends
Cardinals
- Over its last three games, Arizona has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- The Cardinals have gone over the total once in their past three games.
- The Falcons have been outscored by 26 points this season (2.9 per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 89 points (9.9 per game).
Falcons
- Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- In Atlanta's past three games, it has hit the over twice.
- The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-26 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Cardinals (-89 total points, -9.9 per game).
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|43.3
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|25.3
|26.2
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|4-0-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|1-3
|0-5
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.7
|40.8
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.8
|21.8
|21.8
|ATS Record
|2-7-0
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|3-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.