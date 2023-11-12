The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals Insights

The Cardinals put up 16.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Falcons give up (21.3).

The Cardinals rack up just 14.3 fewer yards per game (289.7) than the Falcons give up (304).

Arizona rushes for 127 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 106.9 Atlanta allows per contest.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Cardinals Home Performance

The Cardinals score 25 points per game at home (8.2 more than overall), and allow 28 at home (1.3 more than overall).

The Cardinals accumulate more yards at home (345.8 per game) than they do overall (289.7), but they also concede more (375.8 per game) than overall (352.4).

Arizona picks up 184.8 passing yards per game at home (22.1 more than overall), and gives up 242 at home (18.2 more than overall).

At home the Cardinals pick up more rushing yards (161 per game) than overall (127). But they also concede more rushing yards (133.8) than overall (128.7).

The Cardinals convert more third downs at home (41.9%) than they do overall (36.5%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (47.2%) than overall (43.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Seattle L 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Baltimore L 31-24 CBS 11/5/2023 at Cleveland L 27-0 CBS 11/12/2023 Atlanta - CBS 11/19/2023 at Houston - CBS 11/26/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.