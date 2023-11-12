How to Watch Cardinals vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.
We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Cardinals Insights
- The Cardinals put up 16.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Falcons give up (21.3).
- The Cardinals rack up just 14.3 fewer yards per game (289.7) than the Falcons give up (304).
- Arizona rushes for 127 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 106.9 Atlanta allows per contest.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Cardinals Home Performance
- The Cardinals score 25 points per game at home (8.2 more than overall), and allow 28 at home (1.3 more than overall).
- The Cardinals accumulate more yards at home (345.8 per game) than they do overall (289.7), but they also concede more (375.8 per game) than overall (352.4).
- Arizona picks up 184.8 passing yards per game at home (22.1 more than overall), and gives up 242 at home (18.2 more than overall).
- At home the Cardinals pick up more rushing yards (161 per game) than overall (127). But they also concede more rushing yards (133.8) than overall (128.7).
- The Cardinals convert more third downs at home (41.9%) than they do overall (36.5%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (47.2%) than overall (43.8%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at Seattle
|L 20-10
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Baltimore
|L 31-24
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 27-0
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.