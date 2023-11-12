Cardinals vs. Falcons Injury Report — Week 10
Entering this week's action, the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12 at State Farm Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .
The Cardinals are coming off of a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
The Falcons head into the matchup after losing 31-28 to the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing on November 5.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Conner
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Will Hernandez
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ezekiel Turner
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Cameron Thomas
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|Back
|Questionable
|Trystan Colon-Castillo
|OL
|Calf
|Out
|Carter O'Donnell
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Richie Grant
|S
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Dee Alford
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Drake London
|WR
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Personal matter
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: CBS
Cardinals Season Insights
- In terms of total yards, the Cardinals rank 26th in the NFL (289.7 total yards per game) and 24th defensively (352.4 total yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have plenty of room to get better, as they rank fifth-worst in points per game (16.8) this season and fifth-worst in points surrendered per game (26.7).
- The Cardinals' passing game has been sputtering, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 162.7 passing yards per game. They have been better on defense, giving up 223.8 passing yards per contest (17th-ranked).
- Arizona ranks eighth in the NFL with 127 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 26th with 128.7 rushing yards given up per contest on defense.
- At -2, the Cardinals have the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 10 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (15th in NFL).
Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105)
- Total: 43.5 points
