Arizona (1-8) rides a six-game losing streak into a matchup with Atlanta on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Falcons take on the Cardinals. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Falcons vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Cardinals have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

The Falcons have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Falcons have won the second quarter in one game this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Cardinals have lost the third quarter seven times and outscored their opponent two times in nine games this year.

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering five points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Cardinals have won the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in seven games.

The Falcons have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 10 In-Game Primers

Cardinals vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cardinals have led after the first half in four games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in five games.

The Falcons have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in seven games (2-5).

2nd Half

So far this season, the Cardinals have won the second half in one game (1-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (0-7), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Looking at second-half scoring, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, going 4-2 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in three games (0-3).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 9.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Falcons or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.