Sunday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) and the Loyola Marymount Lions (0-1) clashing at McKale Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-59 victory for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Wildcats earned an 87-64 victory against Northern Arizona.

Arizona vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 77, Loyola Marymount 59

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats' +287 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 74.1 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (199th in college basketball).

In conference matchups, Arizona put up fewer points per game (70.2) than its season average (74.1).

The Wildcats put up 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 71.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Arizona allowed 62.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 68.9.

