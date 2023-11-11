Big Ten foes will clash when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) face the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16 Wisconsin has won 57.1% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-3).

The Badgers have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Northwestern has been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

This season, the Wildcats have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-10.5)



Wisconsin (-10.5) Wisconsin has played eight games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

In Northwestern's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) This season, five of Wisconsin's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 42.5 points.

There have been five Northwestern games that have ended with a combined score higher than 42.5 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 42.5 is 1.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wisconsin (23.6 points per game) and Northwestern (20.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31 34.3 27.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 2-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 41.4 43.5 Implied Total AVG 27.3 26.8 28.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-2 0-2

