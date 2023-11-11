Ugo Humbert (No. 23 ranking) will face Alexander Shevchenko (No. 63) in the final of the Moselle Open on Saturday, November 11.

With -250 odds, Humbert is the favorite against Shevchenko in this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +200.

Ugo Humbert vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: The Moselle Open

The Moselle Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 71.4% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Alexander Shevchenko -250 Odds to Win Match +200 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Ugo Humbert vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

Humbert is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 147-ranked Fabio Fognini in Friday's semifinals.

Shevchenko eliminated Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Humbert has played 25.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

On hard courts, Humbert has played 39 matches over the past year, totaling 25.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.5% of games.

Shevchenko has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.4% of the games.

Shevchenko is averaging 25.1 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Humbert and Shevchenko have not competed against each other.

