Pac-12 foes will do battle when the UCLA Bruins (6-3) battle the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-7) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UCLA vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UCLA vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 33, Arizona State 12

UCLA 33, Arizona State 12 UCLA has gone 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Bruins have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Arizona State has won one out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Sun Devils have been at least a +550 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCLA (-16.5)



UCLA (-16.5) UCLA has played eight games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Arizona State owns a record of 4-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the UCLA vs. Arizona State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Three of UCLA's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 44.5 points.

There have been five Arizona State games that have finished with a combined score over 44.5 points this season.

The point total for the matchup of 44.5 is 1.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCLA (28.6 points per game) and Arizona State (17.8 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 62.2 50.9 Implied Total AVG 32.3 37 29.4 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.4 54.5 48.8 Implied Total AVG 32.5 32.2 33 ATS Record 4-3-1 2-2-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-4 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.