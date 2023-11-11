Will Travis Boyd Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 11?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Travis Boyd score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Boyd stats and insights
- Boyd is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Boyd has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Boyd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|5:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|13:51
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|7:56
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:06
|Away
|L 2-1
Coyotes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
