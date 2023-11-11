The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Travis Boyd score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Boyd stats and insights

Boyd is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Boyd has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Boyd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 5-3 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:42 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 13:51 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:23 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 7:56 Away L 6-3 10/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:06 Away L 2-1

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

