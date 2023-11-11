Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-18.5)
|43
|-1000
|+625
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-19.5)
|43.5
|-1300
|+760
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has compiled a 4-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aggies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
- Mississippi State has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
Texas A&M & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|Mississippi State
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.