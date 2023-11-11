Will Sean Durzi Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 11?
Should you bet on Sean Durzi to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Durzi stats and insights
- In four of 13 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Durzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|26:03
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|24:57
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:20
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 6-2
Coyotes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
