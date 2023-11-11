The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-6) and the Northern Colorado Bears (0-9) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in a clash of Big Sky foes.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FCS (32.3 points allowed per game), Northern Arizona has had more success offensively, ranking 65th in the FCS by totaling 25.1 points per game. This season has been rough for Northern Colorado on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling just 13.8 points per game (sixth-worst) and surrendering 34.7 points per game (14th-worst).

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Northern Colorado 354 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.9 (114th) 404.1 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.1 (123rd) 128.7 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.6 (101st) 225.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (105th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has recorded 1,154 yards (128.2 ypg) on 116-of-168 passing with six touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has 526 rushing yards on 112 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 158 yards (17.6 per game).

Chase Belcher has piled up 196 yards on 41 carries, scoring two times.

Coleman Owen's 562 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 48 receptions and four touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 339 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

BJ Fleming has a total of 159 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 throws.

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has racked up 1,255 yards (139.4 yards per game) while completing 56.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, David Afari, has carried the ball 131 times for 599 yards (66.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Darius Stewart has racked up 261 yards (on 54 carries) with one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson has racked up 322 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Blake Haggerty has caught 35 passes and compiled 285 receiving yards (31.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Brayden Munroe has racked up 170 reciving yards (18.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

