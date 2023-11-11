For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Schmaltz a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

Schmaltz has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:03 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:36 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:04 Home W 2-1 10/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 16:18 Away W 6-2

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

