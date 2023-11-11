Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 11?
Can we count on Mathew Dumba scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumba stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Dumba scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Dumba has zero points on the power play.
- Dumba averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Dumba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|W 6-2
Coyotes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
