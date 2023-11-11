Linn Grant is set to enter the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Grant at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Grant Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Linn Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par 13 times and posted 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in her last 18 rounds.

Grant has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Grant has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

In her past five events, Grant has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 21 -6 281 1 12 1 3 $836,152

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Grant has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,612 yards, 259 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of competitors.

She finished in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Maybank Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Grant shot better than just 14% of the competitors (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Grant shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Grant did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

Grant had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Grant's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Grant ended the Maybank Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Grant had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.3).

