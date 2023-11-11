Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 11?
Can we count on Joshua Brown scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/17/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|10/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
