For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Janis Moser a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

Moser has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Moser has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 2-1 10/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 6-2

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

