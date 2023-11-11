Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Nick Schmaltz and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Schmaltz has totaled four goals and nine assists in 13 games for Arizona, good for 13 points.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for Arizona with 12 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added seven assists in 13 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Matias Maccelli is a key player on offense for Arizona with two goals and eight assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors (14 total points), having registered four goals and 10 assists.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Ryan O'Reilly has seven goals and four assists to total 11 points (0.8 per game).

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.