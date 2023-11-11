Coyotes vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Nashville Predators (5-8) are the favorites at home against the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) on Saturday, November 11. The Predators are -155 on the moneyline to win over the Coyotes (+125) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Predators Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-155
|+125
|6
|FanDuel
|-142
|+118
|5.5
Coyotes vs. Predators Betting Trends
- In eight games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
- The Predators have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- This season the Coyotes have two wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.
- Nashville has had moneyline odds of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Arizona has gone 1-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.
Coyotes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-6-0
|4-6
|4-3-3
|6.1
|2.9
|3.1
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-6-0
|2.9
|3.1
|10
|25.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|4-6
|7-3-0
|6.4
|3.6
|3
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.6
|3
|11
|30.6%
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-5
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-4
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
