Having lost three straight away from home, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Nashville Predators on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS to see the Predators play the Coyotes.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Coyotes vs Predators Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 37 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 12th in the league.

The Coyotes' 40 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nick Schmaltz 13 4 9 13 8 8 60% Clayton Keller 13 5 7 12 9 11 50% Matias Maccelli 13 2 8 10 11 4 - Sean Durzi 13 4 4 8 9 3 - Lawson Crouse 12 5 3 8 5 2 25%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Predators' 37 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Predators are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players