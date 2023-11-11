How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Having lost three straight away from home, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Nashville Predators on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
You can follow the action on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS to see the Predators play the Coyotes.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs Predators Additional Info
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have allowed 37 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 12th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 40 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|13
|4
|9
|13
|8
|8
|60%
|Clayton Keller
|13
|5
|7
|12
|9
|11
|50%
|Matias Maccelli
|13
|2
|8
|10
|11
|4
|-
|Sean Durzi
|13
|4
|4
|8
|9
|3
|-
|Lawson Crouse
|12
|5
|3
|8
|5
|2
|25%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Predators' 37 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Predators are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|13
|4
|10
|14
|11
|6
|33.3%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|13
|7
|4
|11
|4
|13
|56%
|Thomas Novak
|13
|6
|4
|10
|7
|13
|46.3%
|Luke Evangelista
|13
|1
|7
|8
|13
|5
|0%
|Roman Josi
|13
|2
|6
|8
|8
|2
|-
