Coyotes vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 11
Here's a look at the injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Coyotes prepare for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (5-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan McDonagh
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Coyotes vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 40 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 16th in the league.
- Arizona's total of 37 goals given up (2.8 per game) ranks 13th in the league.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 22nd in the league with 37 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- They have the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -5.
Coyotes vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-155)
|Coyotes (+125)
|6
