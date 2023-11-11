Two of the nation's best passing offenses meet when the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) bring college football's 22nd-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5), who have the No. 7 passing offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wildcats are double-digit, 10-point favorites. A total of 54.5 points has been set for this game.

Arizona ranks 30th in total offense (439.8 yards per game) and 39th in total defense (334.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Colorado ranks 47th in points per game (30.7), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 33.9 points ceded per contest.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -10 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Arizona Recent Performance

The Wildcats have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 436 total yards per game over that stretch (-23-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 304 total yards per contest (33rd).

While the Wildcats rank 62nd in points per game over the last three games (32.7), they rank 18th-best on defense (13.3 points allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

From an offensive perspective, Arizona has been a top-25 passing unit over the previous three games with 305.7 passing yards per game (23rd-best). It has not fared as well on the other side of the ball, with 210.7 passing yards allowed per game (16th-worst) over that stretch.

The last three games have seen the Wildcats' rushing offense fail to produce, ranking -24-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (130.3 per game). They rank 39th defensively (93.3 rushing yards surrendered per contest).

The Wildcats are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

Arizona's past three contests have not hit the over.

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona has a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 10 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arizona has combined with its opponent to go over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has 1,521 yards passing for Arizona, completing 76.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has racked up 565 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner. He's also caught 23 passes for 292 yards (32.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

D.J. Williams has carried the ball 69 times for 314 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan has hauled in 52 catches for 753 yards (83.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Jacob Cowing has grabbed 67 passes while averaging 54.9 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan has a total of 389 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 31 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Taylor Upshaw paces the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 14 tackles.

Jacob Manu, Arizona's top tackler, has 51 tackles, three TFL, and 4.5 sacks this year.

Tacario Davis has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 16 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

