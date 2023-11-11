Arizona vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites on the road versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each squad has a high-powered pass attack, with the Wildcats 22nd in passing yards per contest, and the Buffaloes seventh. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-10.5)
|55.5
|-420
|+320
Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Arizona has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Colorado has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
