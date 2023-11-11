The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites on the road versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each squad has a high-powered pass attack, with the Wildcats 22nd in passing yards per contest, and the Buffaloes seventh. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Colorado has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

