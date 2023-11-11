The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites on the road versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each squad has a high-powered pass attack, with the Wildcats 22nd in passing yards per contest, and the Buffaloes seventh. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-10.5) 55.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • Arizona has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Colorado has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing four times.
  • The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

