The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Folsom Field in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Arizona is totaling 439.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 30th in the FBS. Defensively, the Wildcats rank 39th, allowing 334.2 yards per contest. Colorado's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 33.9 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 47th with 30.7 points per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on Pac-12 Network, keep reading.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Arizona vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Arizona Colorado 439.8 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (73rd) 334.2 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469 (131st) 152.2 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.1 (132nd) 287.6 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.6 (7th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (10th) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has 1,521 yards passing for Arizona, completing 76.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 565 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 292 yards (32.4 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

D.J. Williams has carried the ball 69 times for 314 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's 753 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has totaled 52 catches and seven touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 67 passes for 494 yards (54.9 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Tanner McLachlan has racked up 31 catches for 389 yards, an average of 43.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,882 yards on 69.9% passing while recording 24 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has run for 268 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 29 catches, totaling 251 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Anthony Hankerson has been given 61 carries and totaled 255 yards with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has collected 60 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 783 (87 yards per game). He's been targeted 84 times and has four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has put together a 499-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 71 targets.

Travis Hunter has racked up 458 reciving yards (50.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

