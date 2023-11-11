The UCLA Bruins (6-3) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-7) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The over/under is 44.5 for this game.

UCLA ranks 27th in total offense this season (445.0 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 445.0 yards allowed per game. Arizona State ranks 105th with 331.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 56th with 360.0 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

UCLA vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCLA -17.5 -105 -115 44.5 -105 -115 -800 +550

Looking to place a bet on Arizona State vs. UCLA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Arizona State Recent Performance

The Sun Devils are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 311.0 yards per game in their past three games (-91-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 401.3 (88th-ranked).

The Sun Devils are putting up 16.0 points per game in their past three games (-88-worst in college football), and allowing 32.3 per game (-66-worst).

Arizona State is accumulating 170.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (-68-worst in the nation), and allowing 250.3 per game (-61-worst).

The Sun Devils are -2-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (141.0), and 0-worst in rushing yards allowed (151.0).

The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Arizona State has gone over the total twice.

Week 11 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has a 4-3-1 record against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of Arizona State's eight games with a set total.

Arizona State has won one of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

Arizona State has not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Bet on Arizona State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has 1,195 passing yards, or 132.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 570 rushing yards have come on 127 carries, with seven touchdowns. He also leads the team with 273 receiving yards (30.3 per game) on 20 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has racked up 42 carries and totaled 220 yards with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger leads his team with 533 receiving yards on 46 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has caught 24 passes and compiled 310 receiving yards (34.4 per game).

Prince Dorbah has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Arizona State's top-tackler, Chris Edmonds, has 35 tackles this year.

Shamari Simmons leads the team with one interception, while also recording 35 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.