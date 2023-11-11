The UCLA Bruins (6-3) take on a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA has the 27th-ranked offense this year (445 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 12th-best with only 294.3 yards allowed per game. Arizona State ranks 105th with 331.8 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 56th with 360 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Arizona State vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Arizona State UCLA 331.8 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445 (33rd) 360 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.3 (9th) 102.8 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (13th) 229 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.9 (57th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (112th) 4 (131st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has 1,195 passing yards, or 132.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 127 times for 570 yards (63.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 273 receiving yards (30.3 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has rushed for 220 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger leads his team with 533 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has 24 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) this year.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has racked up 1,344 yards (149.3 ypg) on 91-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has 711 rushing yards on 132 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, Tomarion Harden has carried the ball 97 times for 496 yards (55.1 per game) and five touchdowns.

Logan Loya's leads his squad with 463 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 58 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has reeled in 27 passes while averaging 47.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao has a total of 203 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

