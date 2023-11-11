The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) will meet the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)

John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 189th 71.1 Points Scored 69.2 241st 117th 68 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 33.9 58th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 4.6 356th 88th 14.3 Assists 11.8 281st 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 14 334th

