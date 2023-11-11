In the contest between the UCLA Bruins and Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bruins to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (-17.5) Toss Up (44.5) UCLA 33, Arizona State 12

Week 11 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

So far this year, the Sun Devils have put together a 4-3-1 record against the spread.

Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Sun Devils games have gone over the point total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

Arizona State games this season have averaged an over/under of 52.4 points, 7.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Bruins are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bruins have had one game (out of eight) hit the over this season.

UCLA games average 55.1 total points per game this season, 10.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Sun Devils vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 28.6 16.3 34.8 13.3 23.6 18.8 Arizona State 17.8 29.7 21.5 28.8 10.3 31.3

