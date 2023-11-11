Arizona State vs. UCLA Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the contest between the UCLA Bruins and Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bruins to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Arizona State vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UCLA (-17.5)
|Toss Up (44.5)
|UCLA 33, Arizona State 12
Arizona State Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.
- So far this year, the Sun Devils have put together a 4-3-1 record against the spread.
- Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.
- Sun Devils games have gone over the point total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- Arizona State games this season have averaged an over/under of 52.4 points, 7.9 more than the point total in this matchup.
UCLA Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 88.9%.
- The Bruins are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bruins have had one game (out of eight) hit the over this season.
- UCLA games average 55.1 total points per game this season, 10.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Sun Devils vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UCLA
|28.6
|16.3
|34.8
|13.3
|23.6
|18.8
|Arizona State
|17.8
|29.7
|21.5
|28.8
|10.3
|31.3
