Saturday's contest that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) versus the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Desert Financial Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Arizona State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 74, Texas Southern 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-11.3)

Arizona State (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Arizona State Performance Insights

Last season, Arizona State was 189th in the country offensively (71.1 points scored per game) and 117th defensively (68.0 points allowed).

On the glass, the Sun Devils were 111th in the nation in rebounds (32.8 per game) last season. They were 18th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.4 per game).

With 14.3 assists per game last year, Arizona State was 88th in college basketball.

Last season, the Sun Devils were 149th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Arizona State gave up 7.8 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 252nd and 205th, respectively, in the country.

The Sun Devils took 39.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 60.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of the Sun Devils' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.9% were 2-pointers.

