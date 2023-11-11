The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) square off against the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-14.5) 143.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-13.5) 143.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona State compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record last year.

Sun Devils games went over the point total 15 out of 32 times last season.

Texas Southern compiled a 10-19-0 ATS record last year.

In Tigers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Arizona State is 56th in the country. It is way below that, 268th, according to computer rankings.

Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

