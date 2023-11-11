The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) take on the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
  • Arizona State went 13-2 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 58th.
  • Last year, the Sun Devils put up 71.1 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.9 the Tigers allowed.
  • Arizona State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

  • Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (69.5).
  • Defensively the Sun Devils played better in home games last year, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 71.4 away from home.
  • At home, Arizona State made 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to on the road (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Mississippi State L 71-56 Wintrust Arena
11/11/2023 Texas Southern - Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 UMass-Lowell - Desert Financial Arena
11/24/2023 BYU - Michelob ULTRA Arena

