How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) take on the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
- Arizona State went 13-2 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 58th.
- Last year, the Sun Devils put up 71.1 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.9 the Tigers allowed.
- Arizona State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (69.5).
- Defensively the Sun Devils played better in home games last year, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 71.4 away from home.
- At home, Arizona State made 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to on the road (30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 71-56
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
