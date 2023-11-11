The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) take on the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

Arizona State went 13-2 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 58th.

Last year, the Sun Devils put up 71.1 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.9 the Tigers allowed.

Arizona State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (69.5).

Defensively the Sun Devils played better in home games last year, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 71.4 away from home.

At home, Arizona State made 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to on the road (30.6%).

