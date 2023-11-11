The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) have a Pac-12 matchup versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Arizona vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 23

Arizona 35, Colorado 23 Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Colorado has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

This season, the Buffaloes have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (-10)



Arizona (-10) Arizona has seven wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Against the spread, Colorado is 5-3-1 this season.

The Buffaloes are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Three of Arizona's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

In the Colorado's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.5 points per game, seven points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.9 57.3 62.5 Implied Total AVG 36 34.3 37.8 ATS Record 7-1-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.9 62.6 63.3 Implied Total AVG 39.1 39 39.3 ATS Record 5-3-1 3-2-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

