The Arizona Wildcats versus the Colorado Buffaloes is a game to watch for fans of Arizona college football on a Week 11 schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

No. 23 Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arizona (-10)

Northern Colorado Bears at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-17.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!