Will Alexander Kerfoot Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 11?
Should you bet on Alexander Kerfoot to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Kerfoot stats and insights
- Kerfoot is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Kerfoot has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Kerfoot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|0
|3
|13:06
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 6-2
Coyotes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
