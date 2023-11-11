Should you bet on Alexander Kerfoot to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Kerfoot has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 3 0 3 13:06 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:41 Home W 2-1 10/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 6-2

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

