Alabama vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-10.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-10.5)
|46.5
|-430
|+330
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- USC vs Oregon
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Texas vs TCU
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- North Texas vs SMU
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Washington State vs Cal
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Utah vs Washington
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Alabama has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Alabama & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the SEC
|+165
|Bet $100 to win $165
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.