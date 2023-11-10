Kevin Durant is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers play at Footprint Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 28.5-point total set for Durant on Friday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 8.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (7.5).

Durant's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Durant has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -159)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.

Nurkic's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 24.5-point total set for LeBron James on Friday is 1.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game this season, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

