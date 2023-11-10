The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Suns are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

The Suns record only 3.8 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Lakers give up (116.3).

When Phoenix scores more than 116.3 points, it is 2-1.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, the Suns posted 0.9 more points per game (114.1) than they did in road games (113.2).

Phoenix gave up 109.2 points per game last year at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than it allowed away from home (113.9).

The Suns sunk 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they averaged in road games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries