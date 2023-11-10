How to Watch the Suns vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Lakers.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
|Suns vs Lakers Injury Report
|Suns vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Lakers Prediction
|Suns vs Lakers Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Suns are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.
- The Suns record only 3.8 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Lakers give up (116.3).
- When Phoenix scores more than 116.3 points, it is 2-1.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, the Suns posted 0.9 more points per game (114.1) than they did in road games (113.2).
- Phoenix gave up 109.2 points per game last year at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than it allowed away from home (113.9).
- The Suns sunk 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they averaged in road games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Calf
