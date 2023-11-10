The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (4-4) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 from Footprint Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Suns won on Wednesday 116-115 against the Bulls in overtime. Grayson Allen put up 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Suns.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Devin Booker SG Out Calf 32 6 8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Jaxson Hayes: Questionable (Ankle), Gabe Vincent: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Adductor)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.