The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -3.5 222.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 222.5 total points.

Phoenix's outings this year have an average point total of 223.5, one more point than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 5 62.5% 112.5 221.5 111 227.3 224.5 Lakers 3 37.5% 109 221.5 116.3 227.3 225.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns score 112.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 116.3 the Lakers allow.

Phoenix has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Suns and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 5-3 2-2 5-3 Lakers 2-6 0-1 2-6

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights

Suns Lakers 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 109 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 111 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

