The Phoenix Suns (1-1) are welcoming in the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) for a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Suns vs. Lakers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, AZFamily, SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games

Suns Players to Watch

Per game, Devin Booker put up points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists last year. He also delivered 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Kevin Durant averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers last season were 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He made 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

Drew Eubanks posted 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He drained 64.1% of his shots from the field.

Grayson Allen's numbers last season were 10.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He drained 44% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

LeBron James put up 28.9 points last season, plus 6.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Christian Wood averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Austin Reaves posted 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Lakers 113.6 Points Avg. 117.2 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 46.7% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.4% Three Point % 34.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.