The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) after dropping five road games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Suns average 112.5 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 111 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +12 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Lakers put up 109 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 116.3 per contest (22nd in NBA). They have a -58 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The two teams average 221.5 points per game combined, one fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 227.3 combined points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +325 - Lakers +1600 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.